Maha: Nine Members of a Family Found Dead at Home in Sangli, Suicide Pact Suspected

Sangli: In a shocking incident, nine members of a family were found dead in their house in Mhaisal town of Sangli district in Maharashtra on Monday, the police said. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide and veryfying the cause of death.

Special inspector general of police (Kolhapur range) Manojkumar Lohiya said, “Primary probe suggests that there are no external injuries on any of the bodies. Some kind of poisoning seems to be the reason behind all of their deaths. We are now probing whether this poisoning was accidental, like food poisoning, or whether it was a suicide pact.”

Locals found the family members dead at the residence of Manik Vhanmore around Monday noon. As per the media reports, Vhanmore is a medical practitioner, however, it was immediately not clear if he was among the deceased.

“We have found nine bodies in a house. Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house,” Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam

Police have reached the spot and started a preliminary probe in the matter. They said there were no external injuries on any of the deceased individuals and they suspected that the deaths were caused due to food poisoning. The bodies were found in a house.

