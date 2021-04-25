MUMBAI: Seven people, all labourers died after they were said to have consumed hand sanitiser liquid as they could not get liquor due to the weekend lockdown imposed on Saturday. The incident happened in Vani village of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra.

It may be recollected that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a night curfew and weekend lockdowns to bring the coronavirus situation under control.

The local police got to know of the incident when three of them died at the rural hospital. The other three are also were said to have died due to consuming hand sanitiser. Even as the doctors confirmed the consumption of sanitiser was the cause after conducting an autopsy, the other three who died earlier were allegedly cremated without informing the police.

Many such cases were reported across the country especially during the lockdown first phase last year, where people tried to consume sanitiser as they were unable to procure alcohol due to the total lockdown.

In July seven men died in Kurichedu of Prakasam district after they consumed spurious liquor which was laced with Sanitiser.

In addition, in August three men died after consuming alcohol-based hand sanitiser in Pendlimarri mandal of YSR district.

Some sanitisers contain a stronger concentration of alcohol than beer, wine and most hard liquors and when consumed can cause alcohol poisoning and even death.