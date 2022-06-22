Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Likely To Resign, Assembly May Dissolve

The political developments in Maharashtra are taking a different turn. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 today and he may hold a virtual emergency meeting today. Reports say that Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray is likely to resign and the assembly may dissolve.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's tweet on the "crisis leading to Maharashtra assembly dissolution" gave hint that Maha Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may likely dissolve the assembly and give up power rather than compromise.

Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde was expected to meet the governor today and he claims that he has the support of more than 40 MLAs. Shiv Sena's 33 and seven independent MLAs, led by rebel party leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Eknath Shinde arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati today. If Shinde claims the support of 40 MLAs, a two-thirds majority in his party - to split the party without facing disqualification under the anti-defection law; Shiv Sena led Uddhav Thackeray government will be in trouble.

However, top leaders of Shiv Sena are saying that CM spoke to Eknath. The party wants him to be in the party and is a heavy weight in the party. CM and Eknath are putting in conditions, however, there is no breakthrough. To go with BJP is one of the conditions put forth by Eknath Shinde, but it is said that Uddhav Thackeray told all the MLAs how they have suffered with the saffron party in the past.

It is all known knowledge that BJP wants Shiv Sena to come together because this was an alliance but in 2019, both of them got separated owing to different reasons.

Also Read: After Maha Guv, CM Uddhav Thackeray Tests COVID-19 Positive