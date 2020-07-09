MADURAI: Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, photos of mask-shaped parottas have taken the world of social media by storm with differing feelings about the same.

The parottas are being sold at a eatery in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district and is priced at Rs 50. The images have been widely circulated on WhatsApp and Twitter.

Madurai has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of cases.

Interestingly, the restaurant has a coronavirus-themed menu and in it mask parottas are one of it. Other items include corona dosa and vada inspired by the shape of the dosa.

This is not the first time, chefs are coming out with their unique ideas amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a food joint in Hanoi, Vietnam, 'Coronaburger' was introduced which had a green-tea stained burger buns with little “crowns” made of dough to resemble microscopic images of the virus.

A Kolkata sweet shop made corona-misti and cupcakes in bright red hues in April.

Netizens have reacted with memes over the parottas. Have a look:

Do not, I repeat, do not EAT your mask. https://t.co/v9yeV7tJPd — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) July 8, 2020

#Madurai’s reply to people tweeting ”DO NOT EAT YOUR MASK” 😂 oh btw, will these #porathas save us from stomach infections?😂

If yes then MADURAI IM COMINGGGGGGGGGG💃 pic.twitter.com/A8Vnwpdsz1 — Aastha Lalwani (@AasthaLalwani1) July 8, 2020

Next enna, Biriyani flavoured sanitizer ah? https://t.co/Xqni1pXpDB — Douglas annan (@mamameyeah) July 8, 2020