Madras High Court's New Order: Free Caged Parrot CBI

The Madras High Court decided on Tuesday that the Central Bureau of Investigation should be an independent body answering only to parliament. "The CBI should get the same autonomy as the Comptroller and Auditor General,” the court ruled. The argument was for the central agency's autonomy and independence. The opposition had claimed that it has turned it into a political tool in the hands of the Central government.

It is a point-wise instruction plan by the court. They referred to CBI as Caged Parrot (CBI). This is exactly the history repeats itself kind of situation. Back in 2013, the Supreme Court called the CBI a caged parrot as well. Then it was Congress ruling as central government and BJP in the opposition accused them of controlling the agency.

All these years, CBI has been called by various names. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee referred to CBI as Conspiracy Bureau of Investigation which is completely under PM Narendra Modi’s command. Over the course of many years, opposition parties have always called out the ruling party and said that the CBI was under their control.

The High Court in their pointers mentioned that “The Government of India is needed to review and deliberate on adopting a separate Act giving CBI statutory status with increased powers and jurisdiction. Also, the Central Government is to make CBI independent with functional autonomy and move without any administrative supervision of the Government.”

As per the pointers, "The CBI Director should also be given same powers as the Secretary of the Government. Also, the person should only be asked to report to the Minister/Prime Minister without having to go via the Department of Public Procurement.”