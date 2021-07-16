Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Die After Falling Into Well Trying to Rescue Girl in Vidisha

On Thursday, at least four people died after many villagers fell into a well while attempting to rescue a girl who had fallen into it in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

The tragedy occurred about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters in Ganj Basoda. The well is around 50 feet deep, with a water level of about 20 feet, according to locals.

According to reliable information received on Friday, four bodies have been discovered and more than 15 people have been rescued. According to authorities, up to 13 individuals are still missing, and rescue activities are underway in Vidisha.

MP Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, declared that the families of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh in financial aid, while the injured will be given Rs 50,000 in cash assistance as well as free medical treatment.

Vidisha Guardian Minister Vishwas Sarang, who rushed to the spot late Thursday night following Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's direction, said, "The operation in Vidisha's Ganjbasoda continues. A total of 19 individuals were rescued. Three bodies were discovered. The NDRF and SDRF are also present. The earth is prone to subsidence in this area. It happens over and over again. It will be difficult to estimate the final cost until the operation is completed."

According to the locals, around 6 p.m., a girl fell into the well, and some people climbed down to rescue her, while others stood on the parapet wall surrounding it to assist them. He claimed that the wall suddenly collapsed, throwing those standing on it into the water, and that several of them were believed to be trapped beneath the rubble. According to eyewitnesses, at around 11 p.m., a tractor involved in the rescue operation, along with four police officers, skidded into the well when the ground surrounding it caved in.