Madhya Pradesh: Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Fighter Planes Crash in Morena

In a tragic incident, two Indian Air Force aircrafts, a Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000, reportedly crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The incident reportedly happened on Saturday morning at 5:30 am.

As per initial reports, there could be a possibility of a mid-air collision. Two pilots were rescued and they are safe. The search operation is underway for one more pilot.

However, it has not been confirmed by the either the Indian Air Force or the local administration.

The two aircraft had reportedly taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going under way.