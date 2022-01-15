Madhya Pradesh Stands High In Vaccination And Covid-19 Treatment

Bhopal: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired a comprehensive high-level meeting with Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors/ Administrators of States/UTs to review Public Health Preparedness to COVID19 and National COVID19 Vaccination Progress. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with the other state officials, participated in the meeting. The Prime Minister stressed on working on a strategy to the chief ministers of states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Punjab etc., where the status of vaccination needs improvement and is at high risk.

Along with Shri Chouhan, Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary also participated in this meeting via video conferencing. The meeting was incorporated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prior to the discussion of Prime Minister with the States, Union Health Secretary announced that Madhya Pradesh stands high in the vaccination numbers for children between15-18 years, for which the drive started from 10th January 2022. In Madhya Pradesh, 72.2 percent of the eligible children- 15 to 18 years of age - have been vaccinated. Precaution doses have been administered to more than 1 lakh 80 thousand people until now and about 30 percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated in this category.

Under the Janbhagidari model, 11 dedicated vaccination campaigns have been organized in Madhya Pradesh, for speeding up the vaccination process. Against the national average of 92.4% and 68.3% of first and second dose respectively, Madhya Pradesh has administered 96% and 92% vaccination to the eligible population. The state has achieved the highest vaccination rate in the country, for people in the age group of 15-17 and pregnant women.

Madhya Pradesh has managed to effectively utilize the funds given by the Centre. To ensure proper treatment of Covid 19 patients, proper arrangement of general beds, oxygen beds, HDU and ICU beds, oxygen plants, medicines has been done in hospitals. With a cumulative fund of Rs. 728.44 Crore, with Centre’s contribution of Rs. 437.17 Crore and the State’s contribution of Rs. 291.44 crore, the State has spent Rs.398.33 crore against the total value. Madhya Pradesh has been one of the first five State’s to expand expenditure for providing efficient medical services to the people during Covid.

On Prime Minister’s initiation, Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission has been set up this year. Under this mission, 50 bedded critical blocks are being readied at district hospitals and medical colleges, along with District Integrated Public Health Labs to provide people with better health infrastructure. For the year 2021-22, Rs 126.25 Crore have been approved by Government of India to accomplish the mission. In Union Health Ministry’s presentation, it was mentioned that 92% people in the country have received the first dose. Similarly, about 70% of the eligible citizens have received the second dose. 30 million children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated in the country. A large population in India has been vaccinated and a total of 154.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered.