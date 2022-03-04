Madhya Pradesh To Set Up Agriculture Excellence Centers In Cooperation With Israel

Bhopal: The Consulate General of Israel Shri Kobbi Shoshani today made a courtesy call on Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Chief Minister's residence during his stay in Madhya Pradesh. He praised the natural beauty of the state. He was also delighted to see the view of the Upper Lake from the Chief Minister's residence.

Consulate General Shri Shoshani appreciated the development in the agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh. He assured full cooperation by Israel in the fields of irrigation, industry, trade, and commerce including agriculture. At present, some establishments of Israeli companies are functioning in Malanpur and Mandideep in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is ready for better work in these areas with the cooperation of Israel. The suggestion received by Israel will also be considered and implemented. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan praised the initiative taken by Israel to join the orange and vegetable production projects in two districts of the state Chhindwara and Morena. In the irrigation sector, work is being done by India and Israel on water projects in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh. In particular, the two countries look forward to cooperation in other potential areas of water management. The possibilities of industrial investment in Madhya Pradesh will also be promoted with the help of Israeli companies.

Shri Shoshani told Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that out of 29 centers of excellence in agriculture in India, Israel proposes to set up two centers in Madhya Pradesh. In this, orange production in Chhindwara and vegetable production in Morena will be promoted. Officers of Madhya Pradesh's Agriculture and Horticulture Department will be benefitted through a fortnight’s specialization course in Israel.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the implementation of the Ken-Betwa project will transform the Bundelkhand region. Madhya Pradesh is inspired by Prime Minister Shri Modi's principle of "Per Drop More Crop" and Israeli farming style. Every effort will be made to fulfill the resolve of Prime Minister Shri Modi.

The Consulate General of Israel said that he was very delighted to visit Bhojpur and Bhimbetka. It was also a pleasure to see the Tribal Museum located in Shyamla Hills, Bhopal. The Upper Lake of Bhopal is very beautiful.

The Consulate General of Israel said that this year is a year of celebration of 30 years of cordial relations between India and Israel. Efforts will be made so that more tourists from Israel come to Madhya Pradesh. The tourist places of Madhya Pradesh have that attraction that can draw tourists from all over the world.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Manish Rastogi and Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Shri Sanjay Kumar Shukla was present during the meeting.