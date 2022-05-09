Madhya Pradesh to organize Start-up Conclave 2022 in Indore on May 13

~Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to launch MP Start-up Portal and address the start-up community virtually at the Start-up Conclave~

~Conclave to follow launch by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of the state's Startup Policy and Implementation Plan – 2022~

~Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch compendium of success stories of start-ups from Madhya Pradesh~

~Start-up Conclave 2022 to host an expo of innovation by start-ups from Madhya Pradesh~

Bhopal: The Government of Madhya Pradesh will organize the 'Madhya Pradesh Start-up Conclave 2022 on May 13 at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore. The one-day conclave will follow the launch by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of the state's Startup Policy and Implementation Plan - 2022 earlier in the day. The Prime Minister will launch the state's new start-up policy virtually and will then address the participants of the Startup Conclave.

At the Conclave, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch a compendium of success stories of start-ups from the state.

The Conclave will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, policymakers, innovators, and investors to meet and discuss opportunities to collaborate and grow. It will comprise of three sessions - Sectoral Session, Start-up expo and the launch of a Startup Portal of Madhya Pradesh by the honorable Prime Minister.

Start-up Conclave 2022 will host speed mentoring sessions where start-ups can meet and interact with industry leaders. It will also hold sessions on how to launch a start-up, along with dedicated pitching sessions where entrepreneurs will be able to pitch their start-up ideas to investors. There will be a session on funding where start-up founders and budding entrepreneurs will learn about various avenues to raise funds.

A session on Ecosystem Support for start-ups will also be organized so participants can learn the about the support services that the government of Madhya Pradesh is providing to support the growth of startups. Additionally, the Start-up Conclave 2022 will host an expo of innovation by start-ups from Madhya Pradesh.

The Government of Madhya Pradesh is launching its Startup Policy and Implementation Plan - 2022 with an aim to promote startups and encourage entrepreneurs in the state.

The new Startup Policy of Madhya Pradesh is quite different from the old policy. One important feature being added in the MP Startup Policy 2022 is the concept of 'MP Startup Centre'. Earlier, only one policy was being implemented by the state administration, but the new policy will be implemented in tandem with the MP Startup Centre. The Startup Centre will have a dedicated office, a head/mentor for every startup and experts from the relevant field, who will help the startup community.

The introduction of the new start-up policy and the organization of the Start-up Conclave 2022 in Indore is in line with the Madhya Pradesh administration’s aim of making the state a magnet for start-ups, by encouraging the youth of the state to give wings to their aspirations and become job creators. Around 1,800 startups have been established in Madhya Pradesh. It is remarkable that around 40 per cent of these have been established by women.