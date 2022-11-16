Madhya Pradesh Man Kills Girlfriend, Releases Confessional Video on Social Media

Jabalpur: Even as the nation has not come out of the shock of Delhi’s Mehrauli murder case, another incident of gruesome murder of a woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district has hit the headlines.

According to the Jabalpur police, a man killed his 22-year-old girlfriend at a Mekhla resort and posted a video of this horrific crime on social media. The deceased girl was hailing from Barela in Jabalpur.

The Instagram video of the woman’s body lying in a pool of blood in a room at the resort is going viral on social media platforms. The Tilwara police has taken cognisance of the issue and launched a manhunt to nab the accused who posted his confession video clip.

Sources said the accused killer shared the video from the girl’s Instagram account on Friday. The police said on November 8, the hotel staff found the room locked and broke the door open and found the woman dead.

“My name is Abhijeet Patidar and I along with a partner run a business in Patna. We both had an affair with the girl. She was continuously demanding money from my partner and took about Rs 12 lakh from my partner before fleeing to Jabalpur. My partner asked to kill the girl and I did so. We both are involved in the woman's murder,” the accused can be heard saying this in the video. (We're not sharing the video due to its graphic content.)

(With inputs from agencies)

