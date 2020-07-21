LUCKNOW: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon breathed his last on Tuesday (July 21). He was put on put on ventilator support in Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital. Ashutosh Tandon, the son of Lalji took to his Twitter and shared the news.

बाबूजी नहीं रहे

— Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

Tandon, 85, was first admitted to Medanta hospital in Lucknow on June 11 after he compalined of fever and difficulty in urination. Later, he was diagnosed with liver and urine infection. Political leaders and other celebrities mourn the demise of Lalji Tandon. Here are the tweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. Modi tweeted as, "He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away." He further added "Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti."

Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Heartfelt Condolences to the family of Veteran BJP leader & a stalwart #LaljiTandon ji who expired today. May his soul rest in peace."

🙏

— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 21, 2020

Sanjay Bragta wrote "Madhya Pradesh Governor Laljee Tandon no more. Took his last breath early morning. He was not well and was being treated at Medanta Hospital Lucknow."

— Sanjay Bragta (@SanjayBragta) July 21, 2020

Rekha Sharma tweeted as, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Honorable Governor of MP Shri Lalji TANDON. My heart felt condolences to the family."

— Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) July 21, 2020

Smriti Irani wrote, "I am pained to hear about the sad demise of Shri Lalji Tandon. A stalwart , Babuji helped pave the way for many youngsters, guiding us gently on our ideological journey. My condolences to Gopal bhaiya & family. Om Shanti"

I am pained to hear about the sad demise of Shri Lalji Tandon. A stalwart , Babuji helped pave the way for many youngsters, guiding us gently on our ideological journey. My condolences to Gopal bhaiya & family. Om Shanti 🙏