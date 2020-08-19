The uncertainty of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of fear among the people. Most of the people are getting infected with the dangerous COVID-19 infection. Here is the video of a family rejoicing on their going back to home after successfully beating coronavirus. In the video, one could see the group dancing to "Chinta karke kya payega, marne se pehle mar jayega" from the Sushant Singh Rajput's film "Chhichhore". Here is the video.

Katni District Hospital's civil surgeon Dr. Yashwant Verma said that 19 members of a family have been tested positive for coronavirus on 8th August and they were admitted to the isolation ward of the medical facility. On August 15th, they were tested positive and were discharged.

One of the family members said, "We were scared initially but we recovered in the district hospital after proper treatment. Members of the family celebrated this joyful moment with music. The video was posted to tell people not to be afraid but to fight this coronavirus pandemic."

In Madhya Pradesh, there are 46,385 confirmed coronavirus cases. A total of 35,025 people have been recovered and 1,128 people died. Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and four of his ministers had tested positive. The Chief Minister and three others have recovered.