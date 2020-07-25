Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive COVID-19, he said on Saturday, July 25.

“My dear countrymen, I had symptoms of COVID-19 and after the test, my report has come back positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get their corona test done. And my close contacts should go into quarantine,” the CM tweeted in Hindi.

“If COVID-19 is treated on time, a person is completely cured. I have been reviewing the status of corona infection every evening since March 25. I will try to review corona with video conferencing as much as possible now,” Chouhan added.

The chief minister said the meeting will be held by home minister Narottam Mishra, health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, urban development and administration minister Bhuppendra Singh in his absence.

“I will also continue to do everything possible to help control COVID-19 in the state during treatment,” he added.

All his close contacts have been asked to be in home quarantine.

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

Madhya Pradesh reported 736 new coronavirus patients on Friday (July 24), 177 of them in Bhopal, which took the case count in the state to 26,210. With 11 patients succumbing to the infection during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 791.

A total of 507 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 17,866. There are now 7,553 active cases in Madhya Pradesh.