BHOPAL: A dozen loyalists of Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia were included in the cabinet expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government with the induction of 28 ministers.

It must be recalled that BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia exit from the Congress in March led to fall of the Congress' Kamal Nath-led regime in the state.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers at a function in the Raj Bhawan. The event was organised by following COVID-19 protocols. Patel took oath on Wednesday as governor of Madhya Pradesh. Patel was given additional charge as Madhya Pradesh governor following the illness of incumbent governor Lalji Tandon.

Those inducted include 20 cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state. Prominent among the new ministers are BJP MLAs Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Gopal Bhargava.

Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year, after Kamal Nath resigned from the post following rebellion by 22 MLAs of the Congress.

The initial "mini" expansion of the Chouhan cabinet took place on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, including two former Congress MLAs close to Scindia -- Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday confirmed that he will expand his team on Thursday and made a statement that reflected difficulties he has been facing in undertaking the exercise given the backdrop in which he assumed office more than three months ago.

Chouhan flew to New Delhi on Sunday to hold consultations with the central BJP leadership over the much- talked about cabinet expansion.