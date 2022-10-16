Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah Unveils 3 Textbooks in Hindi for MBBS Students

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah released textbooks in MBBS in Hindi at an event in Bhopal on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to impart medical education in Hindi medium.

The unveiling ceremony was held at Lal Parade ground here which was attended by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang.

Amit Shah unveiled in Hindi three subjects for MBBS students — medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects. A team of 97 experts have been translating the MBBS courseware from English to Hindi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Home Minister called the unveiling of textbooks for MBBS in Hindi ‘an important day in history’.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Hindi on international platforms to send across a message to the world. This boosts the confidence of the young people in India,” Amit Shah said.

He said by taking up this ambitious project, the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh has fulfilled the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The veteran BJP leader also informed that plans are afoot to impart technical and medical education in 8 other languages of the country.

“Modiji has called for imparting medical and engineering education in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali and other languages,” Shah added.

