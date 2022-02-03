Madhya Pradesh Administers 11 crore Vaccine Doses

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that with the unparalleled guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the tireless efforts of health workers, Madhya Pradesh has administered more than 11 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines.

The Chief Minister said this achievement has been made possible only through public participation in the vaccination campaigns run in the state for corona control. Shri Chouhan thanked all the citizens, health workers, social organizations, religious leaders, and corona volunteers who contributed to the vaccination campaign for this achievement.

It is noteworthy that till the evening of February 2, 11 crore 77 thousand 181 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state. In this, 5 crore 74 lakh 79 thousand 412 citizens have been given the first dose of vaccine and 5 crore 18 lakh 81 thousand 983 eligible citizens have been given both doses of vaccine. In the state, 7 lakh 15 thousand 786 citizens have been administered the precaution dose.