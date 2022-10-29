LVM3 Mission: ISRO Successfully Conducts Cryo Engine Test

Chennai : ISRO has successfully carried out the flight acceptance hot test of a CE-20 engine. The hot test lasted for a duration of 25 seconds. It was carried out at the High Altitude Test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiriin Tirunelveli on Friday.

This engine is earmarked for the next LVM3-M3 mission identified for the launch of the next set of 36 satellites of the UK-based OneWeb, whose first batch of satellites were launched early last Sunday.

According to reports, these satellites of OneWeb are likely to be slinged into orbit using LVM3 likely between January and February next year.

“The cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 vehicle (C25 stage)is powered by a CE-20 engine working with the LOX-LH2 propellants combination.This engine develops a nominal thrust of 186.36 kN invacuum,” ISRO said on Saturday.

“The major objectives of the flight acceptance test were to confirm the integrity of the hardware, assessment of subsystems' performance and tune the engine for meeting the mission requirements parameters for engine tuning for flight operation,” it added.

(With PTI inputs)

