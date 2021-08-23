Luxury Cars Seized in Bengaluru, Bollywood Actor's Rolls Royce Among Them

Bengaluru: Officials stated that transport authorities in Bengaluru seized as many as seven luxury cars on Sunday for failing to pay taxes and were running without ownership certificates. According to the officials, some of the cars originally belonged to Bollywood stars and were purchased from them.

The cars were seized since the drivers did not have any documents, according to Transport Commissioner N Shiva Kumar. Among the seized cars, was also a Rolls-Royce that was owned by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan.

As per reports, the luxury car was registered in the name of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. The Bengaluru RTO Officials are said to have seized the vehicle due to non-payment of taxes and no transfer of ownership. The Rolls Royce owned by Amitabh Bachchan was bought by one Mr. Babu way back in 2019 for a whopping Rs 6 crores, as per reports. The new owner hasn't paid taxes over the last two years and has also yet to get the car transferred under his name, as per police.

These luxury cars have come under the radar of police officers and transport officials. Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, BMW, and other cars are included in this. The case is not only with the Bengaluru officials but other states as well. Even Hyderabad transport department was doing the same. The car owners have not paid local taxes