Lunar Eclipse Today: Bloodmoon, Supermoon Visible in These Indian Cities

On May 26, people all over the world will witness the first lunar eclipse of 2021. The astronomers have said that this will be a total lunar eclipse. The eclipse will be visible on the day in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and most of North America, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to be an especially superlunar event, as it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse, and a red blood moon all at once.

Ministry of Earth Sciences shared that a partial eclipse in India will begin at 3.15 pm in India, with the total eclipse ending at 4.58 pm. The partial phase will be ending at 6.23 pm. The lunar would start at 2.17 pm in India and end at 7: 19 pm. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the US, the total lunar eclipse would start at 4:47:39 am EDT.

The eclipse will be appearing in Agartala, Aizawl, Kolkata, Cherrapunji, Cooch Behar, DiamondHarbour, Digha, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Lumding, Malda, North Lakhimpur, Paradee, Pashighat, Port Blair, Puri, Shillong, Sibsagar and Silchar.

A lunar eclipse is when the earth comes in between the moon and the sun. It happens on a full moon day.

In 2021, there will be four eclipses that are two lunar and two solar eclipses in India.

May 26 – Total Lunar Eclipse

June 10 – Annual Solar Eclipse

November 19 – Partial Lunar Eclipse

December 4 – Total Solar Eclipse