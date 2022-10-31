Lunar Eclipse 2022 in India Date and Time

After one of the rarest astronomical activity, Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) on October 25, now India is going to experience another such spectacle, i.e., Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) on Novemeber 7 and 8.

India as well as other Asian nations will all be able to witness this eclipse. However, in India, the entire eclipse would only be seen from the east, but the partial eclipse would be viewable from a majority of the country.

What is Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. This can occur only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned with Earth between the other two, which can happen only on the night of a full moon when the Moon is near either lunar node.

Lunar Eclipse Date and Time in India:

The lunar eclipse will occur on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. It will commence at 05:32 pm in the evening and end at 06:18 pm. In short, the local eclipse duration will be for 45 minutes and 48 seconds.

Lunar Eclipse Time and Date in Hyderabad:

In Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, the eclipse can take place between 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM on November 8.

