Lunar Eclipse 2021: Check Out The Stunning Pictures Of Super Blood Moon

People around the world on Wednesday witnessed a magnificent lunar eclipse. Though it was not visible in India, it was seen across the Pacific as well as the Western half of North America, the bottom of South America and Eastern Asia.

The Super Blood Moon, which was visible yesterday is a rare combination of three celestial phenomena — Lunar Eclipse, Blood Moon and Flower Moon and is one of the biggest eclipses of the year 2021.

The full eclipse was visible for about 15 minutes, while the partial eclipse lasted for five hours. It began as the moon edged into the Earth’s outer shadow, called the penumbra, before moving more fully into the main shadow and then reversing the process.

Here are some of the images of the Super Blood Moon captured from different parts of the world.

