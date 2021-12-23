Ludhiana Court Complex Blast Kills 2, Scores Injured

In a very tragic incident, two people died and many others were injured in an explosion that took place in the Ludhiana court complex, Punjab on Thursday. According to the reports, the blast took place in a washroom on the third floor of the Ludhiana court. Police rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported and the exact cause of the incident is yet to be known.

A video from the incident is going viral on social media platforms. One could see fumes coming out of the six-storey building and a huge crowd gathered outside the court complex. Here is the video.