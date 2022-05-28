L&T EduTech Signs MoU with AICTE

L & T EduTech, the hybrid learning platform from Larsen & Toubro, took significant steps in its endeavour to create workplace-ready talent by announcing the signing of an MoU with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the completion of abridged industry-oriented courses for the students of Anna University, Chennai.

The learning modules offered by L & T EduTech will now be featured on the AICTE website and will be accessible to engineering students across the country to reinforce their conceptual learning and expose them to the tenets of professional practice from an industry standpoint, thus improving their employability quotient.

Speaking at the ‘Academic Leadership Summit 2022’ hosted by L & T, AICTE’s Member Secretary, Professor Rajive Kumar, referred to the pressing need for an industry-oriented curriculum to help young engineers become more proficient and urged universities and autonomous institutions to use their autonomy to select and offer courses to enhance the technical knowledge and employability of engineering students.

"We are a new industry-led, application-based, practical-oriented learning platform, strongly rooted in technology, that straddles the entire gamut of engineering and technology verticals to help create industry-ready talent," explained Sabyasachi Das, Chief Executive, L & T EduTech. "On the strength of these associations we have forged, with more in the pipeline, we are empowering our youngsters to be more productive and better equipped to contribute to India’s growth story and thereby perpetuate L & T’s legacy of being nation builders."

L & T EduTech has also joined hands with Anna University (AU), Chennai, an internationally recognised institution, to offer abridged industry-oriented courses for their pre-final and final year students as a first step.

As more and more recruiters look for job-ready candidates, L & T EduTech provides live industry exposure through simulated laboratories and immersive programs.

Dr Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, remarked, "L& T EduTech has created exciting ‘applied engineering courses that draw competitive advantage from the skills L & T has developed over the past several decades to help learners build essential skills with real-world problems to meet the demands of an ever-evolving industry." "This new initiative of L & T that connects with academic institutions will create the right platform for a skill-based education in engineering, contributing to employment and economic upliftment in the coming days," he added.

L & T EduTech offers courses under three verticals: College Connect, Professional & Vocational Skilling, underpinned by robust Assessment & Certification processes. The College Connect vertical curates holistic, multi-disciplinary, industry-relevant courses in core engineering streams like Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Information Technology that are offered as interactive learning modules in blended mode. These courses are in line with the credit system for engineering and can fit into the existing semester pattern as well.