LPG Gas Price Reduced, Check Prices Here

In a piece of good news for LPG gas consumers! The price of the commercial LPG gas cylinder was reduced by Rs 100 at several cities in the country.

Oil marketing companies have recently decided to revise these prices which came into effect from today (June 1).

However, domestic gas cylinder consumers are not getting any respite and the price of a 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder will remain the same.

Earlier, LPG commercial cylinder price was Rs 1595.50 per cylinder. In May, it was further reduced by Rs 45 per cylinder.

With the latest revision, the price of a 19 kg gas cylinder is now at Rs 1,473.

In Mumbai, the price has come down to Rs 1,422,

Kolkata to Rs 1,544 and

in Chennai to Rs 1,603 per cylinder.

The price of a 14 kg gas cylinder in Delhi is Rs.809.

In Kolkata it is Rs 835,

in Mumbai, it is Rs 809 per cylinder,

in Chennai it is Rs 825 and

in Hyderabad, it is Rs 861.50.

