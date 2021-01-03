LPG Gas Cylinders: Don't Have To Pay Extra For Home Delivery

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited reiterated its stand that it doesn't encourage tipping LPG cylinder delivery boys. It clarified that the gas cylinder distributors have to deliver LPG gas cylinders free of cost. The company further added that it is the responsibility of the gas cylinder distributors and there is no need to pay additional charges. Customers need to pay the amounts that is present on the bill.

HPCL said that there were no rules to charge extra amount from LPG cylinder customers. In a reply to RTI, HPCL made it clear that extra charges shouldn't be paid to LPG cylinder delivery boys.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had launched the missed-call facility for Indane gas cylinder refill booking. Indane Oil LPG customers anywhere in the country can now use a single mobile number for refill booking- 8454955555. Booking gas refills with the help of missed call.

One can also book cylinders on Paytm app. Just know how to book a cylinder through the app.