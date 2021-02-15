LPG Cylinder Rate Hiked By Rs 50, Here’s Why?

In yet another hike, the price of LPG domestic cylinder in Delhi was raised by Rs 50 per unit on Sunday. The new price has come into effect from February 15 midnight, 12 am. This is the second price hike in the month of February. Earlier on February 4, the price of cooking gas in the national capital and other metro cities was hiked by Rs 25, taking the price of LPG cylinder to Rs 719 in Delhi. With this hike, now you will have to pay Rs 769 for one 14.2 kg LPG cylinder.

Earlier, the price of domestic gas cylinders had increased twice in December. Both times, there was an increase of Rs 50 in the price of the 14 kg cylinder. From Rs 657 per cylinder, the price had gone up to Rs 707 per cylinder in December. The price of LPG gas cylinders, depending on international fuel rates and US dollar-rupee exchange rates, the prices can go up or down.

The rise in the price of LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices in India have touched an all-time high. The per litre cost of petrol has climbed to Rs 95.21 in Mumbai and Rs 88.73 in Delhi, whereas, diesel has surged to Rs 86.04 and Rs 79.06 in the two cities, respectively.