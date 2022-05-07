LPG Cylinder Price Increases By Rs 50, Check Revised Rates in Different Cities

The price of a 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was hiked by Rs. 50 with effect from today in line with an increase in international energy prices. With the latest revision, a 14.2-kg non-subsidized domestic gas cylinder will cost Rs. 999.50 from May 7th.

In the last one year, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders were increased by nearly Rs. 200. According to the Indian Oil Corporation site, the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs. 809 on May 1, 2021. The prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased earlier on May 1 by around Rs 102 to Rs 2355.50.

A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 999.50 in Mumbai while in Kolkata, it is Rs 1,026. In Chennai, a customer has to pay Rs 1,015.50 and in Lucknow, it will now cost Rs 1,037.50.

The prices of LPG cylinders vary from one state to another, due to state-wise taxes imposed on them. The central government, however, provides a subsidy to some of the customers. Each household in India is eligible for 12 cylinders per year under the government’s subsidy scheme. The amount of the subsidy provided by the central government changes from month to month.

After the increase in the LPG cylinder price, see how netizens are reacting.

Big Breaking : Huge revolt in BJp, BJP leader and union minister Smriti Irani targets Modi over #LPGPriceHike pic.twitter.com/GUO8TBl1Fe — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) May 7, 2022

#GasCylinder #lpgpricehike

*The price of Domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 * Savings of Middle class people rn : pic.twitter.com/p6WciEPw4f — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) May 7, 2022

Gas cylinder price hiked by Rs 50.

Acche Din continues Thank you modi Ji 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳#lpgpricehike pic.twitter.com/J4yjOLgzDd — Arun Sharma (@ArunSha02486030) May 7, 2022

Under UPA regime, Price of Domestic LPG Gas Cylinder in 2014 - ₹410.50 Under NDA regime, Price of Domestic LPG Gas Cylinder in 2022 - ₹999.50 The 'Acche Din' people have voted for...!

.

. #Inflation #lpgpricehike #lpgcylinder pic.twitter.com/8mqNWwXdAE — Shreya🦋 (@TrickOTreatt) May 7, 2022

I paid little over Rs, 400 for one cylinder in 2013, just before 2014 elections. Today the same cylinder costs Rs. 1,000. This is what we call proper development. #lpgpricehike — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) May 7, 2022

