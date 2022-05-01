LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Again, Check Price of Cooking Gas

The price of a 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder is Rs.2,355.50. Yes! What you read is right. The price of the LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs.102.50 on Sunday. Before the increase, the price of a 19 kg was Rs. 2,253. So, now the 5-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs. 655.

In the last three months, this is the third time, we are seeing an increase in the price of LPG cylinders. On April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG was increased by Rs. 250 per cylinder. Earlier, the commercial LPG price increased by Rs. 105 on March 1.

For the first time in March 2022, since October 2021, the prices of cooking gas cylinders have increased.

Meanwhile, to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas, oil marketing corporations such as Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation are planning to hold more than 5,000 LPG panchayats across the country on Sunday.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is one of the most famous initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Under the scheme, a free LPG connection is provided to every BPL household.

The ministry of petroleum and natural gas said in a statement on Saturday that in addition to LPG panchayats, distribution of new connections under Ujjwala 2.0, explaining the details of new Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) categories and collection of KYC forms for the ongoing Ujjwala 2.0 scheme, organising Free Hot Plate service camps, organisation of safety clinics, facilitation of Ujjwala beneficiaries, and other activities will be organised.

