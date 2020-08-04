Iqbal Ansari who was a litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case received the first invitation card for the "Bhoomi Pujan" Of Ram Temple. Speaking to a news agency (TOI) Mr. Ansari said, "I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it. Hindus and Muslims live in harmony in Ayodhya. The temple's land is being worshipped and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the event to Ayodhya."

He further added that, "Once the construction of the temple is completed, the fate of Ayodhya will also change. Ayodhya will become more beautiful and job opportunities for the local people will arise as tourists from all over the world will visit the city in the future."

He further asserted that, "The world rests on hope. I said earlier that if there's a religious program and if anyone calls me, I will definitely go. In Ayodhya there are gods and goddesses of every religion and sect. It is a land of saints, and we are pleased that the temple of Ram is being constructed."

Two days before the Ram Bhoomi Pujan, the details like the guest list and invitation card have been unveiled. PM Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas will be on the stage.

Invites were sent to nearly 175 citizens for the "Bhoomi Pujan" organized on Wednesday. The invitations are only for residents of Ayodhya. The first invite went to Iqbal Ansari. Mohammad Sharif, recipient of Padma Shri award for cremating more than 10,000 unclaimed bodies, was also invited.