Look What A Karnataka Woman Did With One Lakh Collected Through Alms

Mangaluru: An 80-year-old woman from Karnataka has contributed Rs. 1 lakh to a temple that she obtained by begging for "annadana."

For the past 18 years, Ashwathamma, from Kanchigoodu village in Gangolli, Udupi district, has been begging at temples during festivals.

The money was given to Sri Kshethra Rajarajeshwari Temple in Polali, Bantwal taluk, by an elderly woman.

Ashwathamma is not the first person to give to a temple. She had previously given Rs 1 lakh to the Sri Gurunarsimha Temple in Saligram and Rs 1.5 lakh to the Ayyappa followers at the Polali Sri Akhileshwara Temple. She also performed an "annadana" at a Gangolli shrine. In addition, she has given to orphans in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

More than one lakh devotees have received "annadana" from her.

After her husband died 18 years ago, Ashwathamma was forced to beg.

She spends only a tiny portion of her earnings on herself and puts the rest in a bank account to be donated.

"It was a goodwill gesture that she did not use the money she earned through begging to accumulate wealth," P Jayamma, executive officer of Shri Kshethra Rajarajeshwari Temple, Polali, told the reporters.

Ashwathamma stated that she was repaying the money given to her by the community. "My only prayer is that no one should remain hungry," she stated.