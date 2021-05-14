Look What Happened To Maharashtra Man Who Took Covaxin First And Covishield Next

In a very shocking incident, a 72 year old man was administered two different COVID-19 vaccines. The incident took place in Maharashtra.

Going into the details, Dattatraya Waghmare, a resident of a village in Jalna district took first dose of Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech. On March 22nd, he took the vaccine at a rural hospital in the district, 420 km away from Mumbai.

On April 30, the man received his second dose of vaccine and now it's not Covaxin, he was given Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Digambar, the son of Dattatraya Waghmare said that his father developed minor complications after the second dose, such as mild fever, rashes in some parts of the body and anxiety attacks. He further added that his father was taken to state healthcare centre at Partur. He said that his father is an illiterate and he is also not much educated.

He stated that it was the negligence of health authorities present at the vaccination centre and it's the duty of health care workers to ensure that his father got the same vaccine doses. The health authorities are looking into the matter.

According to a report, mixing doses of two coronavirus vaccines increased side effects such as fatigue and headaches.

Maharashtra is one of the worst hit states with coronavirus in India.