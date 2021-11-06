Look How Indian Twitterati Reacted to Ambanis Moving To London

News broke out stating that Reliance Industries Limited chairperson Mukesh Ambani was planning to live in the United Kingdom along with his family, after their acquisition of Stoke Park estate. However, the company in a statement called the reports baseless.

A statement from the company reads, "Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world."

The statement further reads, "The family which acquired Stoke Park estate recently would like to clarify that its acquisition of the heritage property is aimed at enhancing this as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations. This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India's famed hospitality industry globally."

We all know that Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest persons in Asia. He lives along with his family in 400,000 square feet Altamount road residence, Antilia, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

