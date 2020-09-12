Lone Congress MLA Feels Increasingly Lonely

Till recently, he entertained the hopes of becoming the Pradesh Congress Committee chief in Telangana. To buttress his cause, he had even run a TV channel on lease. But today, the PCC chief post is a distant dream. But, more worrisomely, he is losing his diehard supporters to the TRS.

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is unique in that he is the only Congress MLA from the district of Nalgonda. Of the 12 seats in the district, only Munugode returned a Congress MLA. But, he is now finding that he is losing his supporters to the TRS. TRS minister from the district, Jagadeeshwar Reddy of Suryapet, is wooing his supporters. One by one, they are all making a beeline to the TRS.

Already, Marrigadda MPP Mohan Reddy, a close friend of Komatireddy, has joined the TRS. He first met Jagadeeshwar Reddy and then announced his resignation from the Congress. Chanduru ZPTC karnati Venkatesam too followed suit and joined the TRS. Many more leaders from Gattuppal, Marriguda and Munugode are well on their way to join the TRS. Both Jagadeeshwar Reddy and Kusumanchi Prabhakar Reddy are working hard to politically finish off Komatireddy.

Komatireddy is quite clueless as to how to counter this deluge. He has no idea about fighting off the desertions. As of now, he is becoming increasingly lonely by each passing day.