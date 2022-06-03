Lonavala: Man Arrested On Charges Of Having Unnatural Sex With Cow

A man was arrested on the charges of having unnatural sex with a cow and was booked under IPC Section 377. The accused was identified as 22-year-old Deepak Rajwade. According to the reports, he is a resident of Kusgaon in Pune. As per the FIR filed at the Lonavala police station, the complainant Satish Dagdu Kokara alleged that he heard a deep loud roar of his cow on May 31st. To his shock, he saw an undressed youth forcing himself on a cow tied to the cowshed. Satish and his family gathered near the cowshed. Seeing them, Deepak fled the spot. However, the entire act was caught on CCTV camera. Satish informed the police and they arrested Deepak.

A few days ago, a similar type of case was registered in Lucknow. A man sexually exploited a cow. The accused has been identified as Majid. His neighbor caught his deed when he was going through the CCTV footage. Police arrested the man from Daroga Khera in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar for having unnatural sex.

In another incident, four persons were arrested for allegedly raping a Bengal monitor lizard in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) in Maharashtra. The incident took place at Gothane village in Ratnagiri district.

