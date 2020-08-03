CHENNAI: Lok Sabha MP and son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he said in a tweet.

The Congress leader represents Sivaganga Lok Sabha segment from Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that he has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. He is "doing well" and is "clinically stable", the hospital treating him said. The 78-year-old leader is being monitored by a team of doctors at the Manipal hospital here.

"Hon CM of Karnataka Shri BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team," Manipal Hospital said in a statement issued late Sunday night, hours after the leader was admitted.

The chief minister had Sunday night tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa had said in his tweet.

Yediyurappa is the fourth member of his cabinet to contract the contagious viral disease. Earlier, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi and Agriculture Minister B C Patil had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, home minister Amit Shah has too tested positive for coronavirus. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram.