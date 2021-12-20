NEW DELHI: The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to link electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem to weed out duplication was introduced and passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The amendment in the Bill envisages linking the electoral roll data with Aadhaar Card which was met with protest by opposition members over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence issue. The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, introduced by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion.

Rijiju said various proposals which are part of the bill have already been suggested and recommended by the Standing Committee of Law and Personnel.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

It also seeks to allow the electoral registration officers to ask for Aadhaar numbers from "persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll, and to identify registration of the name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency".