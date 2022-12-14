Lok Sabha: The Central government has approved a huge revival package of Rs 1, 64,000 for the revival of the loss-making Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) public sector telecom firm. Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the fifth day of the Winter Parliamentary Sessions, Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the same and said the package will totally transform BSNL.

The revival measures focus on infusing fresh capital for upgrading BSNL services, allocating spectrum, de-stressing its balance sheet, and augmenting its fibre network. Vaishnaw said BSNL is going to implement indigenously developed 4G and 5G technologies. He said it is a matter of pride that India’s engineers developed 4G and 5G technology stat end to end in line with the Prime Minister’s Make in India initiative which is recognized all over the world today. The Minister said the days have gone when BSNL was a cash cow.

He mentioned that BSNL had gone through a very bad phase primarily because lots of funds in BSNL were diverted away earlier. The Union Cabinet in July this year had approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and also the merger of BSNL and Bharat Broadband Network Limited,

