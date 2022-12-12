LOK SABHA: The Centre today said 6,180 teaching posts are lying vacant as of the 1st of this month in 45 Central Universities of the country. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha,during the fourth day of the Parliament Winter Session, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that out of 18,956 sanctioned teaching posts in these universities in regular mode 12,776 posts are filled up. He said it has also been directed to all Higher Education Institutions to fill up the vacancies in a mission mode.

The winter session commenced on December 7 and will conclude on December 29. A total of 17 sittings are scheduled.

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was tabled in the Rajya Sabha, which was introduced by BJP MP Raj Kumar Singh. It seeks to amend the Energy Conservation Act, of 2001.

In another query, the Centre said that as many as 46,000 vacancies have been released under the Agnipath scheme. MoS (Defence) Ajay Bhatt said, 40,000 vacancies have been released for the Army, 3,000 for the Navy, and 3,000 for the Indian Air Force.

