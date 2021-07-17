Lockdown Relaxation Could Make Way For Third Wave: Experts

Coronavirus third wave is causing a great deal of worry in many countries of the world. With the delta variant cases on the surge, experts are facing a lot of stress over how to control it. If this is the situation in other countries, how is India going to face the upcoming pandemic is being worked out by the Union Government.

Amid the fear of coronavirus third wave, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is still in confusion over where did the virus originate. WHO had earlier refused to acknolwedge that China had leaked the Covid-19 virus from the Wuhan Lab.

WHO Director-General Tedros Athanom says that at the time of research, it is very common that the viruses may leak. He urged China to be more transparent if that happened now.

A third wave of coronavirus is expected to enter India by August end. Many opine that the third wave will come automatically as people are already roaming out in large numbers in most states. Many are not even using masks and are not following Covid protocols, experts added.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to suspend the Kanwar Yatra which is expected to be attended by more than 3 crore people as the Supreme Court ordered them not conduct the Yatra in the wake of third wave of Coronavirus.