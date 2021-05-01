Lockdown Is Our Last Resort To Survive: Karnataka DGP

Karnataka: As residents defy the city's lockdown to contain raging COVID incidents, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood urged people to take the restrictions seriously.

Praveen Sood tweeted that "Let's take the lockdown seriously. It's in our own interest & possibly last resort".

He said that police had confiscated more than 1,000 vehicles for roaming in the city. Praveen Sood warned the violators, "I am sure u don't want to return home without your vehicle. Cooperate with police, stay home & break the chain"

It's known that Karnataka government-imposed lockdown from April 27 to May 12. In Karnataka, there are about 35,000 cases a day and the active cases reached close to 3.5 lakh