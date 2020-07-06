GANAJAM: For violating COVID-19 lockdown norms in the marriage function father of a groom and his brother were arrested in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha state. Ganjam is a COVID-19 hotspot.

According to reports, a hotelier Krushna Sahu grandly celebrated the marriage of his son by completely violating to COVID-19 lockdown norms, and two days after the marriage a video of the procession in the hotel premises has gone viral.

Police who watched the video registered FIR against the groom and bride's family members and the district administration has also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000.



Responding over this Ganjam Collector V A Kulange said that "an FIR has been filed against both the marriage parties and Rs 50,000 fine was collected from them for violation of COVID-19 rules in the marriage that took place in Berhampur"



He further added that our joy should not ruin the lives of others.



Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said that the groom's father and his brother were arrested in connection with the case.



In the marriage procession video, guests were seen dancing in joy without wearing masks and they were very close to each other by holding hands, without adhering to social distance norms.

As per the state government's guidelines, the number of people attending the marriage function should not exceed 50 and they must strictly follow social distancing norms by wearing masks.

District collector said that all the people who attended the marriage procession will be sent to institutional quarantine.

Sources said a Krushna Sahu had obtained permission for authorities for his son's marriage at Gopalpur-on-Sea hotel on July 2.

Police said that the hotel has reportedly been sealed for seven days.



The Ganjam district reported 2,066 COVID-19 cases and 20 people died due to the virus so far.