Lockdown in Karnataka: CM Bommai to Decide Today

Due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will conduct a meeting with experts on Tuesday (January 4) to discuss methods to restrict the infection's spread.

The Chief Minister is also slated to hold a cabinet meeting on January 6 to discuss the suggestions made at today's meeting.

Karnataka reported 1,290 new infections and five deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 30,10,847 and the death toll to 38,351.

Covid-19 cases have increased in many states across the country with the new Covid variant-Omicron. In Karnataka since last Wednesday, the daily case count has been 566, but on Monday, the state has seen a spike in new cases.

While many states, like Maharashtra and Delhi, have imposed restrictions in view of the increase in Covid-19 cases, Karnataka has yet to announce any restrictions.

The state government also imposed new restrictions ahead of the new year.

Addressing the media, Bommai stated that the two meetings were called to decide if the state needed to impose a lockdown. "As of today, I have ordered that all Covid-19 protocols be strictly followed and the directives released up to this point remain in effect, " he continued.

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister stated that the government would consider imposing restrictions in areas close to the Maharashtra border, such as Belagavi and Vijayapura. People should follow the instructions and avoid creating a situation that might force the government to impose a lockdown.