Lockdown in Haryana Extended Till May 24

The Haryana government announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown till May 24 which is next Monday. State Health Minister Anil Vij shared the news on Twitter and said that strict measures will be taken.

“Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May Stringent measures will be taken to implement the Alert,” he wrote. The lockdown was imposed on May 3 in Haryana. This is the third extension since then.

As of Saturday, Haryana reported 9,676 fresh cases and 144 deaths. The total number now stands at 6,85,312 cases and 6,546 deaths. The number of active cases in the state as of now is 95,946. The recovery rate is going relatively fine at 85.04 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the states to keep lockdown as the last resort. But given the situation, many states are opting for it. Almost the entirety of India is currently either under lockdown or has imposed a night curfew.

Before Haryana, it was Delhi that announced an extension. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the Covid19 induced lockdown in the city will further be extended till May 24. Confirming the same, the CM spoke to media reporters and shared that now the lockdown will be lifted off, next Monday and not tomorrow.

CM Kejriwal shared that the city has come really far and made some good improvements in the past couple of weeks. They cannot go back to increase numbers due to the lifting of the lockdown. It is best to continue this as the results can be seen in the dropping numbers.

The vaccination drive is on a temporary halt right now with the shortage in the doses. But with the import of the Sputnik V vaccine and other vaccines speeding up the production, the country is expected to see a rise in vaccine administration, again.