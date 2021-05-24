Lockdown Effect: Madurai Couple Get Hitched on Flight

A couple from Madhurai made headlines after getting married on an airplane yesterday due to the COVID crisis in the state. Now the video of their wedding on the flight is going viral. Rakesh and Dheekshana, who are from Madurai, hired a chartered flight from SpiceJet and invited their close friends and family members. Around 130 guests attended the wedding who took the RT-PCR test and boarded the flight after testing negative.

Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n — DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021

Rakesh and Dheekshana had married in a private ceremony just a few weeks ago. However, shortly after the relaxation was revealed, they both decided on the ‘aircraft wedding' as a way to make their special day even more memorable.

Due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government extended the ongoing lockdown for another week, until May 31. However, prior to the full lockdown, the state government granted a one-day relaxation and allowed all stand-alone shops to function till 9 pm over the weekend.