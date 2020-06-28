MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the lockdown curbs in the state will continue beyond June 30.

Thackeray, in a televised address, ruled out easing restrictions as the state still faces coronavirus threat. "Will lockdown be lifted after June 30? The clear answer is no," Thackeray said.

Maharashtra on Saturday has recorded the highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities with 5,318 fresh infections and over 167 deaths. The worst-hit state in the country has reported 1,59,133 coronavirus cases.

The unlock process, dubbed 'Mission Begin Again' by the state government, is being gradually implemented to put the economy back on track, the CM said.

He said the ''Chase the Virus'' initiative that received good results in worst-hit Mumbai will now be expanded to other parts of the state to fight COVID-19. As part of the campaign launched on May 27, 15 close contacts of each COVID-19 patient will compulsorily be kept in institutional quarantine, while community leaders will tell people about comorbidities, meals and other facilities available at institutional quarantine facilities etc, clinic timings etc.

"We have received good results of Chase the Virus campaign in Mumbai and we have now decided to implement it across the state," he was quoted saying by a news agency.