THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an appalling incident, locals allegedly abused and coughed at a team of health workers, who had gone to collect swab samples at the Poonthura fishing hamlet near Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. In Kerala, Poonthura is a COVID-19 hotspot.

According to a news agency, the crowd allegedly asked the team to lower their car window and spat at those who were inside. The four health workers have been asked to be under quarantine.

The villagers alleging that were stigmatised due to media reports that they have COVID-19 and hit the streets on Friday morning. About hundreds of demonstrators refused to wear the masks and took part in the protests.

It was during the time of the protests that the team reached Poonthura and protestors gheraoed them. The health workers team said that they were unaware of the protest.

“There were people all around our car. People were agitated, shouting and abusing. I told the driver not to roll down the window under any circumstances. People were banging the windows,” a doctor was quoted saying by a leading channel.

“One of the men stuck his head inside the car and coughed at us saying, “If we have COVID-19, you should have it too,” the doctor said.

Around 500 police personnel and commandos have been deployed in Poonthura.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister KK Shailaja condemned the attack. Shailaja called the incident “most unfortunate” and added that the health workers were putting their lives at risk to help people.

The Indian Medical Association registered a strong protest against the incident. “At a time when health workers are risking their lives to help others to tide over the Covid-19 situation, it is unfortunate such an incident has occurred,” the association was quoted as saying.