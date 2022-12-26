Loan Fraud Case: CBI arrests Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot in the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case. The CEO was arrested from Mumbai.

Earlier, the agency had arrested the former managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the case.

The CBI has accused Chanda Kochhar, 61, of irregularities, flouting banking rules and laws in a series of loans sanctioned to industrialist Venugopal N. Dhoot's Videocon Group between 2009-2011, when she was lording over the bank.

The CBI earlier in 2019 booked the Kochhar couple and Dhoot, besides naming the companies like Videocon International Electronics Ltd., NuPower Renewables Pvt. Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., Supreme Energy Pvt. Ltd., under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

