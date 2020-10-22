LJP Takes A Cue From BJP, Promises Grand Sita Mandir In Bihar

“If the BJP can promise Ram Mandir, so too can we,” this seems to be the thinking of BJP ally at the Centre, but foe in the state Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP). The party, which has released its election manifesto for poll-bound Bihar said that it would construct a grand Sita temple that can match in grandeur with the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Sitamarhi in Bihar is the Janmabhoomi of Goddess Sita and is a point of great veneration for the people of Bihar. LJP chief Chirag Paswan also said that he would not just build a grand temple, but would also connect with with Ayodhya. He said that there was a great scope for religious tourism in Bihar and that if voted to power, he would develop various religious places in Bihar. The LJP also said that it would work with a visio of Bihar first – Bihari first.

The LJP, a constituent of the NDA at the Centre, has broken away from the alliance in Bihar. It has formed its own alliance and is staunchly opposing JDU chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The party is contesting in 143 of the 243 seats in the state. Interestingly, it has fielded candidates in seats contested by other NDA partners, especially the JDU, but has refrained from putting up candidates against the BJP. Party chief Chirag Paswan said that he would campaign by road and would not use helicopters. He challenged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to travel by road and see the reality of Bihar.

