Live Streaming From Supreme Court of India For The First Time

Live Streaming in SupremeCourt for the first time. The proceedings of the Ceremonial Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on his last working day are to be live streamed. Here is the link to watch.

Today, August 26th is the last working day of CJI NV Ramana. He served as CJI for one year and four months. Outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana on Thursday said he has discharged his duties as Chief Justice in whatever possible way, saying almost every name for the appointment as Delhi High Court judge has been cleared.

"I think now, almost everything has been cleared except one or two names. I hope the government will clear those names also," he said at a Delhi High Court Bar Association-organised farewell event on the eve of his superannuation.

He further added, "I hope that I stood up to the expectation which you expected from me. I discharged my duties as Chief Justice in whatever possible way. I have taken up two issues, all of you know, the infrastructure and the appointment of judges."

In the month of July, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said that, "The people of India are bestowed with the right to know under the Constitution, which includes knowledge of the institutions that serve them. One way to further this right is to allow the people access to watch the functioning of these institutions. The purpose is to keep the public informed. It is only on the backs of an informed citizenry that a representative democracy can survive and evolve."

